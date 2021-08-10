Doris Coley Wood
DAINGERFIELD Services for Doris Coley Wood 90 of Daingerfield will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Daingerfield Church of Christ with Tim Gibbs and Mark White officiating. Burial will be in the Clark Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Doris was born on October 4, 1930 in O'Donnell Texas to Guy Ollie and Annie Lee Hill Coley. She died on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
She was a member of Daingerfield Church of Christ and retired food service supervisor for Daingerfield Lone Star ISD. Doris and her family moved to East Texas in 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 71 years M.L. Wood, son Marion Lee Wood, daughter Mildred Jean Kaatz, sisters Roberta Bob Kegley, Margaret Wallace and Joy Fuller, brother J. N. Coley, daughter-in-law Dora Wood.
Survived by her children Charlotte Earline Anderson and husband Ed of Daingerfield, Manley Wood and wife Patsy of Daingerfield, James Neal Wood of Avinger, Jennifer Wood of Longview; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends from 5 till 7 Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
