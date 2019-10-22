Doris Darragh Baker

She was born May 25, 1933 to Bill and Myrtle Darragh in Verdon, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Baker was married to the love of her life, Charles Baker, July 4, 1953 in Henderson, Texas in the pastor’s study.
Mrs. Baker is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Baker; parents, Bill Darragh and Myrtle Darragh; brother, Alfred Darragh; brother, Raymond Darragh; and sister, Helen Ferrell.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Edge, daughter Barbara Baker, son Jerry and daughter-in-law Tina Baker, daughter Karen and son-in-law Bryan Humphrey, brother Eddie Darragh, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Baker will be remembered for her love, generosity, and courage to fight by her grandchildren: Summer Leigh-Anne Edge, Chuck Edge, David Paul Fahrenthold II and wife Dr. Bethany Harpole, Katie Baker, Lizzie Baker, Brandon Pigeon, and Christin and husband Scott Orban; and great-granddaughter Irene Fahrenthold.
Mrs. Baker was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She worked for the Spring Hill Independent School District for 20 years before retiring.
The family will accept visitors at First Baptist Church of Judson, 2038 FM 1844, Longview, Texas on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life and home-going service for Mrs. Baker will follow at 11 a.m., at the church with Bro. Tim Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Heart to Heart Hospice Longview, 100 W. Hawkins Parkway, Suite A, Longview, Texas 75605.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.