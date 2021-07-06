Doris Fay Harvill Wedgeworth
CARTHAGE, TX — Doris Fay Harvill Wedgeworth passed away on Sunday morning, July 4, 2021, in Longview, TX. She was born on Sept. 27, 1932, to Lemuel H. Harvill and Ruth Etta Burkhalter Harvill at Shawnee Prairie near Huntington, TX. At the age of 3, her family moved to the nearby community of Odell. Doris was 12 when she attended a revival service led by Bro. Westmorland at Harmony Odell Missionary Baptist Church. Doris asked Jesus Christ to be her Lord and Savior and was baptized in a nearby pond. Doris graduated from Odell Schools at age 16 as valedictorian. She attended East Texas Baptist College where she majored in Business and graduated at the age of 19. After graduation, she began teaching Business at Carthage High School with a teaching career that lasted 30 years during which time she completed her Master of Business Education at Stephen F. Austin State University. Doris appreciated the opportunity to teach at Carthage High School. In 1952, Doris joined Central Baptist Church, a church which became her church home and where she faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher until her health no longer allowed her to serve. On Dec. 18, 1953, Doris married John Bertus Wedgeworth, Jr., her husband of 66 years. In 1956, Doris and J.B. moved to a farm in Clayton, TX, and made a home which was to become the center of family life for many years and for several generations of family. Doris’ hobbies included genealogy research, reading, and cooking. Doris was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, famous for cornbread, pound cake, and chicken and dumplings.
Survivors include her sister, Renee Tawil of Houston; daughters, Janet Wedgeworth Spiekermann and husband John and Jackie Wedgeworth Mauritzen all of Longview; son, John B. Wedgeworth, III and wife Lee of Houston; grandsons, Clayton Mauritzen and wife Miriam of Kalispell, MT, Covin Mauritzen and wife Stephanie of Henderson, Cullen Mauritzen of College Station, John Bertus Wedgeworth, IV (Jay) of Harlingen; granddaughter, Taylor Wedgeworth Graber and husband Josh of Houston; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor Bellamy Mauritzen, Amelia Dolores Mauritzen, John Peter (J.P.) Mauritzen, Luke Covin Mauritzen and Caleb Beck Graber. A host of nieces, nephews and other extended family members also survive.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.B. Wedgeworth; sisters, Clarisa Davis, Audrey Stephens, Armatha Jones, Bernice McGaughey, Iva Nell Aherns, Ruth Laverne Smith, and Betty Perdue; and brothers, Clarence Harvill, J.B. Harvill, Lloyd Harvill, and Doyle Harvill.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles Dodson officiating. Interment will follow in Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are Clayton Mauritzen, Covin Mauritzen, Cullen Mauritzen, Jay Wedgeworth, Josh Graber, Danny Havard, Arlis Havard, Alan Tawil, Royce McGaughey, Phillip McGaughey, Dale McGaughey, David Cowart, and Joe Harvill.
A special thanks to Heart’s Way Hospice and long term caregivers, Gretchen Edmondson, Daisy Cox, Sheila Holt, and Mary Farley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church or Heart’s Way Hospice.
