Doris Fay Yarbrough
DIANA Doris Fay Yarbrough, 73, of Diana, Texas, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Doris was born February 11, 1948, in Hugo, Oklahoma, to Jesse and Dellie Harvey. Doris grew up in Spencerville, Oklahoma, and on November 5, 1966, she married the love of her life, Alfred Yarbrough of Antlers, Oklahoma.
They eventually settled in Diana, Texas, and raised their family. Doris worked for the local school district in the cafeteria for 17 years and drove a school bus for 25 years. Doris touched the lives of many and loved her bus kids.
Doris was blessed to travel all over the United States. She enjoyed traveling and crocheting for her friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Alfred Yarbrough of Diana, TX; children, Sandra Simon of Diana, TX, Linda McFarland and spouse, Chris McFarland, of Diana, TX, Michael Yarbrough and spouse, Regina Yarbrough, of Diana, TX; two granddaughters whom she raised as her own, Amanda Hughes Northcutt and Whittney Northcutt, both of Diana, TX; grandchildren, Austin, Nicholas, Mason, Justin, Savannah, Kaytlynn and Christina; seven great grandchildren; twin sister, Lois Mullens; siblings, Wiley Harvey, Dorothy Hulsey, Sharon Matthews; many nieces, nephews; and special friends, Bud and Sandra Weeks and Martha Howell.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Dellie Harvey; mother-in-law, Effie Yarbrough; father-in-law, Cecil Yarbrough; brothers, James Harvey, Orlen Harvey, Ray Harvey, Coy Harvey, Roy Harvey; sister, Marydell Chapman; brother-in-law, Charley Yarbrough; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Doris was loved and will be missed by so many. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Hearts Way Hospice and Texas Home Health, as well as the Prime Care Home Health nurses.
