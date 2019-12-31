spotlight
Doris Irons
GILMER — Funeral service for Mrs. Doris Irons of Gilmer, Texas will be held at Croley Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 1, 2019, interment to follow at Enon Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior the service beginning at 10:00 AM at Croley Funeral Home. Mrs. Irons passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Mrs. Irons was born August 19, 1924 in Herington, Kansas to the late R.J. and Mae Layal Hamilton. She married B.O. “Shine” Irons in 1942 and was a devoted homemaker. Mrs. Irons loved to spend time with her family and will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by her son, Roger Irons of Gilmer; daughter, Sandy Jenkins and husband, Janvan also of Gilmer; brother, David Hamilton of Texarkana; grandchildren, Lisa Rogers and husband Tommy of Athens, Bonny Turnage and husband Wayne of Athens, Dana Clifford and husband Chad of Liberty City, Jana McDonald of Arlington, Linde Camp and husband Paul of Gilmer, and Noah Irons of Homer, Alaska; step grandchildren; Jana McAlister of Argyle and Jason Jenkins of Gilmer; great grandchildren, Holly Montgomery and husband Jimmy, Lacie Grubbs and husband Shaun, Corey Rogers, Josey Vaughn and husband Jacob, Molly Nutt, Chase Clifford, Collin Clifford, Mason Schneller, Ben McDonald, Sullivan Camp, Lillian Camp, H.P. Camp, and Courtney Young; and numerous great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Irons is preceded in death by her parents; husband, B.O. “Shine” Irons; brothers, Donald Hamilton and R.J. Butch Hamilton, Jr.; sister, Dorothy Harrison; and grandson, Billy Young.
