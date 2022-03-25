Doris Jeanette Watson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Doris Jeanette White-Watson, was born on May 23, 1943, in Longview, Texas to Rufus and Ophelia White. She was a 1963 graduate from Mary C. Womack. Ms. Watson will be missed by many people, but she has left a legacy of love and a multitude of memories to be embraced by her daughter, Lisa Watson-Wrighten; son, Billy J. Watson, Jr.; dog, Bella. Public Visitation Fri 3/25 2:pm-6:pm followed by a Funeral Sat. 3/26 11:am Galilee Baptist Church 1301 South High Street Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
