Doris Johnson
PITTSBURGH — Doris Jean Johnson, born February 3, 1929, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at The Tradition Senior Living in Dallas, TX. Doris was born and raised in the Pittsburgh, PA area where she met and married E. Scott Johnson in 1951. In 1957 the family moved to Texas, where she began her teaching career. She taught English at Mary C. Womack and then at Longview High in Longview, TX, until 1973 when the family moved to Cy-Fair/Houston, TX. She continued her teaching career at Arnold Jr. High until her retirement. During their time in Longview, both she and Scott were actively involved in Cub and Boy Scouts.
Doris and Scott were active members of Cypress United Methodist Church for forty years where they considered the Challengers Sunday School class their second family. In 2013, they moved to an assisted living facility in Dallas. Doris is preceded in death by Scott, her husband of 64 years and her brother, William D Moses, of Boardman, OH. She is survived by her four children: Scott E. Johnson of Magnolia, TX, Barbara J. Gladney of League City, TX, Thomas E. Johnson of Front Royal, VA, and Beverly C. Long of Seagoville, TX, in addition to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her brother, Robert G. Moses of W. Mifflin, PA.
The live-stream graveside service will be held noon Monday, August 3, 2020, at Klein Memorial Park – Tomball, 32539 SH 249, Pinehurst, TX. Condolences: https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/doris-johnson
