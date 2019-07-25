spotlight
Doris Josephine McCarty Coleman
HALLSVILLE — Doris Josephine McCarty Coleman, 89, of Hallsville, went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Noonday Cemetery in Hallsville. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Doris was born in the New Hope Community, near Ft. Worth, on September 1, 1929 to Jeff and Luetisue McCarty. She taught Spanish for over 20 years at Pine Tree High School, ESL classes at Kilgore College, and loved teaching. Mrs. Coleman loved the Lord and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She enjoyed history, reading, and anything John Wayne related. But above all else, she loved her family and raised them to be respectful. She had a warm and gentle manner and never raised her voice. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Sam Coleman, Jr; daughter, Kimberly Coleman; son Shane Coleman; granddaughter, Tabitha Coleman; and her great grandson, James Tomplait.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Robin and Jeff Crossland, Sam and Patricia Coleman, and Timothy and Suzanne Coleman; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
