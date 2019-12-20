Doris Marie Moore

Upon completion of Barber College, she entered and graduated Cum Laude from Butler College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies with a double minor in Elementary Education and Religion. Doris continued her studies at East Texas State University and Stephen F. Austin University.
Doris worked as a classroom teacher in the Longview Independent School District for several years, before pursuing her career as a master barber of the Unique Barber Shop & Beauty Salon were she was owner and operator for over 60 years. She served more than ten years as a State Corresponding Secretary of the Texas Association of Tonsorial Artists (TAOTA), which is an organization consisting of barbers across the State of Texas.
In 1976, Doris served as director of the Cultural Enrichment Center, a government funded program, were she worked with boys and girls who had a interest in developing their talent in art, drama, dancing, and music.
Doris loved nothing more than being with family, friends and people. Many individuals in the Longview and East Texas community classified her as a conversationalist, confidant, friend and a Washington Redskins fan.
She was a faithful member of Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church were she served faithfully in many leadership capacities.
Doris was married to Garland Moore in 1958. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brother, and one sister.
Doris will be greatly missed by her son, Cedric (Linda)Moore, two daughters, Rona Moore (Danny)Briggs, Verlether Moore-Robertson, all of Houston, Texas. 7 grandchildren, Cornelius Simon Moore, DeAngelo Moore, Danyell Robertson, Dominique Briggs, Je’Lena Robertson, Demitric Briggs, Shernise Robertson, and extended grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Doris Life and Legacy will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 2717 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Longview, Texas 75602, Visitation will be held from 6-7 pm Friday December 20, 2019 at MD (Moore - Dominguez) Funeral Home, 1229 S. High Street, Longview, Texas 75602.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.