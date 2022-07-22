Doris Ruth DeBrock Smith House
CARTHAGE, TX — Doris Ruth DeBrock Smith House, 96, of Carthage, Texas passed away at her home on Wednesday night, July 20, 2022. She was the youngest and only surviving of 6 children born to the late David Barron and Maude Mae Sheets DeBrock on February 28, 1926, in Groesbeck, Texas. Doris attended Groesbeck public schools, graduating in 1943. She continued her education at Hills Business College in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Kilgore College. In her later years, she enrolled at Panola College to take computer classes.
After business school, she served in the civil service in Oklahoma City until 1945, when she was employed by the Kilgore News Herald. With husband, James Smith, she moved to Carthage in August of 1956, to join the staff of the Panola Watchman Newspaper. Before his death in 1973, they were able to purchase half of the paper. She continued to run the newspaper and purchased the other half before selling it in 1981. Mrs. House served 8 years on the Board of the Texas Press Association. She was a member of the North and East Texas Press Association and National Newspaper Association. Mrs. House received the Sam C. Holloway Newspaper Award in 1975, from the N.E.T.P.A. She also owned Watchman Office Supply and Printing Company and was co-owner of Hawthorn Funeral Home in the late 1970’s.
Mrs. House married William Herbert House in 1978. Upon his death in 1985, she served on the Board of Carthage Cup Company, a plastics manufacturing firm founded by the late Mr. House and the late Dewey Bardwell in 1963. She also served on the Board of the Panola County Industrial Foundation. She managed the House Ranch and other business interests.
Mrs. House was an avid reader and bridge player well up into her 90’s. She has traveled throughout the U.S.A. including Hawaii and Alaska, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Egypt, British Isles, and the Caribbeans.
Mrs. House was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carthage for 66 years. She had been active in Sunday School and W.M.U., having served on the Administrative Board and as a Trustee.
She is survived by her son, James A. Smith, Jr. and wife Glynis of Granite Shoals, Texas; daughter, Denise Smith Todd and husband Cliff of Long Branch, Texas; grandchildren, Megan Smith of Granite Shoals, Sam Smith of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Sara Todd Roth and husband Jonathan of Dallas, Texas; great-grandchildren, Anna and Noah Roth; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends survive Mrs. House.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Otto officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday at the church prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Ralph Todd, John DeBrock, Gene Giles, Phil Grimes, Frank Willis, and Jonathan Roth. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Thomas, Steve Grimes, Guy Lewis Bunyard, Joe Higgins, and Killis LaGrone.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Diane Briggs, Tunisia Douglas, Alice Grant, Gale Matlock, Accent Healthcare, Texas Oncology, Linda Duke, Anissa Pride, and Niki McKasslin for the loving care provided by each to our loved one.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, c/o Foundation, 201 S. Shelby, Carthage, Texas 75633.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
