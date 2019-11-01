Doris “Sug” Woolley Gibson

Doris was born July 23, 1932 in Conroe, Texas to Henry and Bessie Pittman. She grew up in the East Texas oil fields and graduated from Talco High School in 1949 where she was lovingly bestowed the nickname “Sugie”. She attended Stephen F. Austin State University in 1953 where she was Drum Major of the Lumberjack Band, homecoming queen, class favorite, and SFA beauty and received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts Degree in Education.
She married John Wade Woolley in 1953 and raised four children in Longview where they both were devoted and beloved school educators before the death of John in 1976. Sug retired from her teaching career at Pine Tree High School.
Sug married Eddie Ray Gibson in 1977 and together were active and faithful members of Oakland Heights Baptist Church.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mack Pittman and her late husband John Woolley.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Gibson of Longview, brother, Wayne Pittman, sister, Suzy Gunter and husband Joe of Rusk, daughter, Deby Reeves and husband Rick of Hallsville, son, Buddy Woolley and wife Carol of Longview, daughter, Phyllis Gudgel and husband John of McKinney, and son, Gordon Woolley and wife Pam of Longview as well as 5 step children, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Sug enjoyed golfing, dancing, playing tennis and serving others. Her unwavering faith and joy was a living example and inspiration to all who knew her. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. “Mama Sug” enjoyed spending time with her family who will deeply miss her and will remember her smile, her encouragement and her life lessons, “nothing worth while comes easy”, “always finish what you start”, “believe in prayer”, “this too shall pass”, and “treat others the way you want to be treated”. Sug leaves a cherished legacy of love, faith and service.
The family will welcome loved ones and friends on Saturday, November 2, at 12:00 pm at Oakland Heights Baptist Church Sanctuary in Longview, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm to celebrate the life of Doris “Sug” Gibson.
A private family burial will follow the service at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Henderson, Texas.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the loving care Sug received over the last year from the many wonderful caregivers and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, Texas 75604
