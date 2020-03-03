Doritha Inez Salyer

Doritha, the oldest of seven children, was born September 14, 1924 in Bennington, Oklahoma to Joseph Allen Patterson and Cassie Lee Holman Paterson. As a result of being born on her grandfather’s farm, she had many stories to tell about her early adventures in the country. In 1944, she married Leland Salyer and they enjoyed 68 years until his death in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leland, brothers Wayne and Ralph Patterson and sister Lois Salyer. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Fred and Jann Salyer; grandson, Chris Salyer and wife Shelly; granddaughter Jennifer Salyer Hansard and husband Robert; step granddaughters Jennifer Diaz and husband Chacho; and Jena Darragh; step grandson Jared Bogenschutz and wife Tina; great grandchildren: Trevor Diaz, Will Hansard, Alayna Diaz, Aidan Diaz, Riley Salyer, Daphne Bogenschutz, Kayla Darragh, Kooper Bogenschutz, Nolan Hansard, Tucker Salyer and Austin Bogenschutz; sisters June Higginbotham, Doris Harris and Glenda Garrett and many Nieces and Nephews.
The family would like to thank special friend, Lois Mullins who spent hours caring for Inez over the past 10 years. Your love, compassion and friendship has been a blessing to all of us.
We also want to thank the staff of Summer Meadows who are so professional and attentive and Compass Hospice.
A private family service will be officiated by Dr. Rick Webb at Lakeview Mausoleum prior to entombment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Oakland Heights Baptist Church building fund or any organization of the donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.