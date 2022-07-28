Dorla June Reynolds
WHITE OAK — Dorla June Reynolds, born May 27, 1936, went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2022 at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, David Reynolds of White Oak, her children Steve (Donna) Reynolds, Terry (Kay)Reynolds, and Rhonda (Tom) Wilcox, brothers Mark (Judy) Blankenship and Jerry (Anita) Blankenship, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. W.N. (Bill) and Dorothy Blankenship. June was a tower of strength and warrior of her faith. Her love for Jesus, her family and others was beyond measure. The love she poured into others was evident by the many who gathered to say goodbye. She was celebrated home by her family singing hymns of praise as she slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus. She was mom, mamaw, great-grandma, sister, aunt, Ms. June, teacher, and much more to the many people who loved her. June knew the power of God and devoted her life to serving Jesus. She was a long-time member of East Mountain Baptist Church (73 years) where she taught Sunday School and served as the church organist. June was used mightily by God on the mission field as she and David built churches and missionary housing around the world. June could always be found holding Bible schools for children and serving food to the men who worked on those buildings. She seemed tireless in her dedication to spreading the Gospel in this way. Jesus was the focus of everything she did. June, a guiding light to so many people throughout the years, was an excellent example of a Godly mother and wife. Jesus looked at her and called her blessed. We will miss her, but she has earned her rest now. Well done good and faithful servant. June’s prayer is that you will join her in her eternal resting place. She’s saving a seat for you. Visitation: Thursday July 28, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm at East Mountain Baptist Church Graveside Service: Friday 29, 2022, at 10:00 am at Lakeview Memorial Gardens A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1:00 pm at East Mountain Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to East Mountain Baptist Church Youth/Children fund or to Gideons International.
