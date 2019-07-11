Dorotha Louise Roney Reagan

Dorotha was born on January 6, 1919 on the family ranch in Jack County to John Thornton and Vera Carter Roney. She spent the early days of her life there, beginning school in Jermyn and graduating from high school in Jacksboro in 1937. She attended Texas State College for Women in Denton, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in speech and English in 1941. She received her Master of Education Degree from North Texas State University in 1964.
Dorotha and Dr. William Cochran Reagan were married in 1942. They had two children, William Roney Reagan and Sharon Ann Reagan Hyde. They divorced in 1959.
During her career in education, Dorotha taught for twenty-five years in schools in Mineral Wells, New Orleans, Fort Worth, and Jacksboro. She retired in 1976. As a teacher of language arts, she was known for instilling a love of poetry in generations of students. She was a member of Thursday Study Club and Retired Teachers Association, and served on the board of the Jacksboro Public Library.
Dorotha accepted Jesus as her Savior when she was a young teenager. She was baptized in Lynn Creek on her family’s ranch, and spent her life dedicated to the Lord. A lifelong Baptist, she affiliated with a local church wherever she lived. She spent many years teaching Sunday School to adults and children, and remained a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jacksboro until her death.
In 2005 Dorotha moved to Rolling Meadows in Wichita Falls. The fourteen years she lived there were filled with friendship and activities. She particularly enjoyed the companionship and mental challenge of playing bridge with friends. Her family is deeply grateful to the staff of Rolling Meadows, The Gables, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for the loving care they gave to her.
Dorotha was preceded in death by her parents, John Thornton Roney and Vera Carter Roney, and her brothers, John Richard Roney and Paul Carter Roney. She is survived by her son, Dr. William Roney Reagan and his wife, Kathryn Dearing Reagan of Longview, Texas, and by her daughter, Sharon Ann Reagan Hyde and her husband Dr. Ray Hubbard Hyde of Wichita Falls, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Angie and Brett Payne of Austin, Texas, Mark and Tatum Reagan of Austin, Texas, Amy and David Richard of Katy, Texas, Christina and Scott Schlette of Roanoke, Texas, and Philip and Allison Hyde of Roanoke, Texas. She is survived by great-grandchildren Carter Payne, Katie Payne, Baker Reagan, Macey Reagan, Brookshire Reagan, Hamilton Reagan, Caroline Hyde, and Ethan Richard. She is also survived by her niece Paulette Roney Mercer and her husband David Mercer of Gladstone, New Mexico.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Reagan, Philip Hyde, Brett Payne, David Richard, Scott Schlette, David Mercer, and Carroll Lewis. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Lynn Creek Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 884, Jacksboro, Texas 76458, or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.