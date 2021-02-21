Dorothey King
LAMPASAS — Dorothey Alexander King of Lampasas, passed away at her residence, Saturday, February 13, 2021. She was born to the late MC (Crockett) Alexander and Pellie Alexander and was raised in Upshur County. Dorothey was a loving wife to the late Albert F. King and adored mother of Donald Wayne King (wife Debbie), Kathryn Diane King and Patricia King Scott (husband David). Dorothey and Albert shared many adventures throughout the years. She truly loved her extended family of nieces and nephews as her own children and grandchildren. Everyone will attest that. Dorothey was a marathon shopper and traveler. Dorothey was usually up to sharing new experiences with her children as they traveled for work whether it was to The Bahamas, Minot, ND, Nederland, TX, or Alaska. Dorothey is survived by her children and their spouses; her grandson, Andrew King (wife Alexis); great-grandson, Wes King; grandson, Brandon Shields; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Alura Shields; granddaughter, Lisa Scott; her brother, Robert Alexander; her sister, Patsy Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer with David Tucker officiating, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Gilmer. Pallbearers will be Grady Mitchell Walker, Tracey Davis, Mark Varner, Gerald Lowrey, Jonathan Davis and Jeffrey Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth King, Tommy King, Fred Walker, Charles Walker, Mitch King, Jeff King, Matt Varner, Eric Jones, and Kyle Jones. Dorothey was preceded in death by beloved husband, Albert, her parents, M C Alexander and Pellie Alexander, one brother, Ray Alexander and one sister, Rosemary Beisch. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.
