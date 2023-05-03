Dorothy Ann Deal Siebenmorgen
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Siebenmorgen passed away peacefully on April 27, 2023, in Sugar Land, Texas. Dorothy was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 13, 1926, to William Clifford Deal, Sr., and Louise Harrison Deal. She was the youngest of their three children.
She graduated from Byrd High School in 1942 at the age of fifteen, and soon began working as a secretary. She was active in the parish of St. John’s Catholic Church in Shreveport, where she made many great friends and loved taking part in the plays put on by the church Sodality.
She met Bill Siebenmorgen at a Sodality dance, and they were married on June 7, 1958. They initially lived in Carthage, TX, where they started their family. After living in Tyler, TX and, briefly, in Ruston, LA, they moved to Longview, TX, in 1969.
Dorothy became a realtor in 1972, a career that suited her well. She loved meeting people, introducing them to the city of Longview, and helping them find the perfect house. Over her 20+ years as a realtor, Dorothy was active in the Longview Board of Realtors, serving as the Board president, and being named Realtor of the Year.
As her children grew, she was involved in their activities too, volunteering as a recruiter of Girl Scout Leaders, and a Lobo Band booster parent. As her children married and began their own families, she was always on hand to provide support when needed, and to lend a hand with her precious grandkids on numerous occasions.
Dorothy was also active in the Church. She served as a wedding coordinator at St. Mary’s, and she and Bill attended daily Mass during their retirement years, and often participated in Eucharistic adoration. She worked to make her neighborhood and her city better by being a charter member of the Greenshire Club in her neighborhood, and by supporting candidates for local public office.
After Bill died in 2010, and as Dorothy’s health began to decline, she moved to Sugar Land in 2019 to be nearer to one of her children.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William (Bill) Siebenmorgen, her brother W. C. Deal, Jr, and her sister, Martha Daly. She is survived by her three children, Louise Dameron (and husband Charles) of Pittsburgh, PA, Don Siebenmorgen (and wife Mary) of Loveland, OH, and Mary Fulbright (and husband Paul) of Sugar Land, TX. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren Will Dameron (and wife Sarah McCrea), James Dameron (and wife Emma), David Dameron, Joseph Dameron, Emily Siebenmorgen, Amy Fulbright, Steven Fulbright, Mark Fulbright, and her great-grandchildren, Eleanor James Dameron (daughter of James and Emma) and Ann Louise Dameron (daughter of Will and Sarah).
Services will be held on Friday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Dr, Longview, TX 75605. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm, followed by a recitation of the Rosary at 1:30pm, and Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00pm. The burial will follow at Rosewood Park, 1884 FM 1844, Longview, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy’s name to the charity of your choice.
