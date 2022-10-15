Dorothy Anne Newman
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Anne Newman, 75, of Longview, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on October 6th at Longview Regional Hospital from natural causes.
Anne was predeceased by her parents, Neva and George Temple. She is survived by a large and loving family and many friends. Family members include Jeanne Coil, Jerry Camp, Marilyn Griffith, Kenneth Camp, Linda Oglesby, Sherry Ward, Tommy Reeder, Larry Reeder, Bryan Brawner, Barry Reeder, Kay Boston, Susan Atchison, Jan White, Jo Campbell, Judy Mason, Tammie Collier, Jan Frye, Bill Temple, Barbara Walton, Maya Walton, Matt Norris, Terry Lynn Merritt and Norman Temple. Extended family includes Laura Price, Lu Pochelski, Ellen Madden and Sylvia Epps.
Anne was a beloved longtime teacher and Student Council sponsor at Marshall High School. Her work was a force for so much good. She touched the lives of many students who went out into the world to make their own contributions.
A visitation with family and friends will be held in Longview at Lakeview Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on November 2nd from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, Anne has requested donations be made to the Texas Association of Student Councils. https://www.tasconline.org/donate
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.