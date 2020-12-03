Dorothy Berg
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Dorothy Ann Kaase Berg passed away on November 25, 2020, in Longview, Texas shortly after celebrating her 102nd birthday. Born November 19, 1918 to Charles and Leona (Richter) Kaase in Austin, Texas, Dorothy grew up in Austin with her younger siblings, Jane (Kaase) Nixon and Roy Kaase, graduating from Austin High School in 1936. Dorothy met her future husband, Charles Berg, in 1938 and they were married for sixty years until his death in 2000. They welcomed three daughters into their family, Carolyn, Judy and Betty. Upon moving to Longview in 1967, Charles and Dorothy quickly became active in the community with First Lutheran Church and several other organizations. An avid quilter, she belonged to several quilt groups and took pleasure in making quilts for veterans in nursing homes. She also made quilts for Lutheran World Relief with the First Lutheran Quilters for many years. Dorothy and Charles purchased a motor home after she retired from Pegues-Hurst Ford in 1990 as title clerk for twenty years. They enjoyed traveling all over the country with an RV group of retirees.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; daughter, Judy; son-in-law, Joe Ramirez and her siblings and their spouses.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carolyn Ramirez and Betty (Bob) Rodgers; grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at Rader Funeral Home. Service will be Friday, December 4th at 2 pm at First Lutheran Church. Her grandsons and nephews will serve as her pall bearers.
The family requests no flowers. If desired, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview, TX 75605.
Please visit www.raderfh.com
to view full obituary. Service will be live stream on www.facebook.com/firstlutheranlongview
and https://www.firstlutheran.us
