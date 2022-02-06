Dorothy Campbell O’Neal
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Dorothy O’Neal died on February 3, 2022, at Buckner Westminster in Longview, Texas. Dorothy Edna Campbell was born April 24, 1931, in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Robert and Bertha Campbell. She grew up in Biloxi, Mississippi and attended LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Tri Delt). She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Houston and Master’s Degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas.
She and her late husband, Dr. William D. O’Neal spent their lives serving others through their work in the Presbyterian Church (USA). They worked with many organizations, both at the local, state and national level. Dorothy served actively in the local congregation as an Elder, Church School teacher, a consultant in Christian Education and a member of the choir.
Mrs. O’Neal was a retired teacher for Longview Independent School District. She was involved in many child-related activities, including serving on the Board of Presbyterian children’s Home and Service Agency, Harrison Street Day Care Center, the P. E. O. Sisterhoood and several local and state teachers groups. She served as a board member of the Longview Symphony League and the Longview Opera Board.
She loved cooking and cook books and sharing recipes with family and friends. She was known for her warm smile and welcoming hospitality.
Dorothy is survived by two sons: the Rev. David R. O’Neal and his wife, Jan of Longview, Texas and Dr. Donald G. O’Neal and wife, Laurie of Buda, Texas. Her granddaughter, Courtney Paige Norwood and husband, Brandon of Lewisville, Texas; and a great-granddaughter, Lindsey; sister-in-law, Christine Childress of Choudrant, LA; niece, Cyndi Bohrer of Baton Rouge, LA; nephew, Dan Childress of Fayetteville, Arkansas and a brother Robert L. Campbell and his wife, Bridgette of Honolulu, Hawaii.
