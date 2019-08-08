spotlight
Dorothy Cole Dugger
Dorothy Cole Dugger
Funeral Service for Mrs. Dorothy Cole Dugger, 91, of Gilmer, TX will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer with Bro. Charles Johnson officiating, interment to follow at Rosewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home. Mrs. Dugger passed away at her home on Monday, August 5, 2019. Dorothy was born in Greenville, TX on October 25, 1927 to Austin and Gertrude (Castloo) Cole. Dorothy loved God and her family. She was the happiest when seeing and talking about her great grandchildren, they always made her smile. Baseball was her favorite pastime and she also enjoyed sewing and making quilts for her family. She is survived by daughter, Jeannine Howard and her husband, Terry of Rosewood; sister-in-law, Gay Castloo; grandchildren, Lori Dugger, David Howard and his wife, Megan, Jenna Estrella and her husband, Ace; and great grandchildren, Gavan “Dugger” Wells, Avery Gray, Trevor Carter, Camden Howard, Addison Gray, Chandler Howard, Anna Cate Howard, Liam, Mila, and Ella Estrella. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mabry Dugger; son, Justin Wayne Dugger; brother, Frankie Castloo; and sister, Aileen Meeks. A special thank you to Traditions Hospice for their wonderful care and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rosewood Cemetery Fund.
