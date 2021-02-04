Dorothy D. Arp
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Dean Arp, 97, passed away, Monday, February 1, 2021 in Longview. Dorothy was born November 5, 1923 in Sheridan, Arkansas to Robert Dewey Ashcraft and Ella Mae Holliman Ashcraft. She graduated from Longview High School in 1940 and received her associate’s degree from Kilgore College in 1942. On June 20, 1948, she married the love of her life, Forrest Arp. Dorothy and Forrest were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Longview. She worked for 38 years for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in several job capacities during her time there. Forrest always had a great garden and Dorothy enjoyed cooking from the garden and she was a very good cook. Dorothy loved to read and enjoyed spending time at the lake. When Forrest was on the road for one of his horse trips, she would always accompany him and loved spending the time together with him. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Forrest Arp; and her sisters, Martha Lee Tribble and Mary Ruth Kroll. She is survived by her children, Forrest “Bobby” Arp (Molly), James Arp (Kathy), Cathy Chipman (Ricky), and Ronnie Arp; ten grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. A Celebration of Dorothy’s Life will follow at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Dr. Tim Watson officiating. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
