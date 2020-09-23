Dorothy Eileene Mosty Landers

While attending Schreiner she met her future husband, Tom W. Landers, who was also a student there. Tom was from Longview, Texas. They were married on Tom’s birthday, December 5, 1942, at the First Methodist Church in Kerrville. Tom had enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Kelly Field in San Antonio.
Dorothy worked as a secretary for Peterson Auto Company, Kerrville Bus Company and Texas Consolidated Transport Company. Tom had been transferred to Dodge City, Kansas. After a year had gone by, Dorothy packed her belongings and moved to Dodge City. She held jobs in the Air Inspectors Office and as a secretary to various officers.
In 1946 they moved to Longview where Tom opened his general insurance agency in 1947. Dorothy was a secretary and bookkeeper at the agency for a number of years. In later years she was the accounting manager for Tom’s oil and gas business.
Dorothy and Tom were married for over 70 years when he passed away on February 28, 2013. Life has been lonely without her beloved husband. She was also predeceased by her mother and father, and her sister Eleanor Seth.
Survivors include her three sons, Thomas W. Landers III and wife Joan, Michael C. Landers and wife Karen, Jerry B. Landers and wife Shirley; grandchildren Laura Thorne and husband Jon, Alison Hooker and husband Mike, Matthew Landers and wife Elizabeth, and Casey Landers; step grandchildren Alison Evans and husband Greg, Steven Thorpe and wife Audrey, Emily Frank, and Alex Roger; great grandchildren Lauren Wenster, Megan Wenster, Ryane Thorne, Colton Thorne, Carter Landers, and Reese Landers; step great grandchildren Abbey Thorpe, Addison Thorpe, Avery Thorpe, Griffin Evans, Suzanne Hooker, and Jillian Hooker; and niece Karlene Campbell.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her incredible caregivers Brenda Cook, Crystal Hubbard, Nia Washington, Latonyua Ramsour and Shay Borens. The family also wishes to thank the very capable nurses, social workers and staff of Texas Home Health Hospice.
Her life-long activities and interests included being an outstanding homemaker and wonderful cook. She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church where she was active in the Sunday School department when her sons were young. She was also a member of the Cornerstone Class for many years. She was a charter member of the Heritage Bible Study Club, formed in 1948. She was a den mother for cub scouts during her sons scouting years. She was a member of the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution since 1978, serving 4 years as National Defense Chairman, 2 terms as Recording Secretary, 4 years as Treasurer, 2 years as Chaplain, and worked at the DAR library for several years. She was a member of the High Hopes Garden Club, Cherokee Club and Pinecrest Country Club where she was active with Ladies Day activities. Her hobbies included fishing, flower gardening, playing Bridge, and being an expert at crossword puzzles. She was a big fan of the Texas Rangers baseball team.
Her family will remember “Dot” as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.
The family requests that memorials in her honor be made to First Christian Church, the Parkinson’s Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. A celebration of life will be held at 10 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Rev. David Farmer officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10 prior to the service for a time of visitation.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
