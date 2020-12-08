Dorothy Garretson Appel

Dorothy was a force never to be forgotten by any who met her and she will be sorely missed. She is survived by her two children: Julie Appel Glavin (Dan) of Munster and Stephen Leslie Appel (Patti) of Winter Park, FL.; five grandchildren: Leslie Scott (Doug) of glen Ellyn, IL., Katharine Payne (Michael) of Nashville, TN., Kristine Harb (Ricky) of Tampa, FL.; bridget Speranza (Patrick) of Munster; and Thomas Appel (Rachel) of Boulder, CO.; and six great grandchildren: Charlotte, Miles, Lucy, Elizabeth, Anna, and Lillian.
To keep all who loved her safe during the CoVid 19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Dorothy’s ashes will be scattered in the mountains near Winfield, CO., to join her husband Dave’s. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN. In her memory, Dorothy would ask that you be kind to all and make good decisions. www.kishfuneralhome.net
