Dorothy Gaspard Di Pasquale
LONGVIEW — Dorothy “Dot” Gaspard Di Pasquale died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 31, 2023. Dot was born on December19,1930 in Alexandria, LA to Dallas Gaspard and Bertha Slocum. She graduated valedictorian from St. Xavier High School in Alexandria, LA and attended Louisiana Business College.
Dot was the general manager of Montgomery Ward in Alexandria, LA for many years. She moved to Texas in 1968 with her husband and family. Her business acumen was very high, and she later founded D’s Discount Fashions in Irving, TX in 1985. Her business was acquired in the 1990’s and she retired...well, sort of. She moved to Longview, TX in 2000 and was instrumental in the startup of El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant. Out front, she was the “chips and salsa lady” but behind closed doors she was the heart of the early years where she gave guidance to her grandson Michael Kittner, owner of El Sombrero.
The matriarch of her family, she will be remembered for her faith in Christ, beautiful smile, grit, and kindness. She consistently put the needs of others before herself. She was always the life and spirit of every party, apart from your pity party, where she refused to attend. She knew how and when to make very hard decisions even when it wasn’t popular. These attributes inspired her to lead others well, not just family, but co-workers, friends and those who just needed guidance and inspiration. The positive influence she had in others is overwhelming.
Dot attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was passionate in her Catholic faith and prayed the rosary daily. She was also a volunteer at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center where she received joy in serving others. Her faith gave her the strength and courage to overcome many challenges throughout her life and her eventual preparation and courage in death. She faced death with fearlessness and directed her family to persevere with courage, character and kindness, virtues she lived by. Her greatest joy was in her faith and family. She would like to be remembered with a smile at sunset on a warm spring day.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dallas “Buster” Gaspard, Jr., great-granddaughter Cicily Kittner and her ex-husband Alfred Di Pasquale, who later in life became her best friend for 20 years. Their story of love, forgiveness, reconciliation and his redemption are for the ages.
Dot is survived by her children, Dee and Joe Kittner, Dr. John and Pamela Di Pasquale, grandchildren, Mike and Connie Kittner, Nick and Taylor Kittner, Garrett Di Pasquale, Jake Di Pasquale, Tara and Will Bradshaw, and Jack Di Pasquale and her great-grandchildren, Mia, Avae, Jagger, Kimber, Logan, and Wyatt. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew her affectionately as “Nana”.
A rosary service will begin at 1:30 followed by a funeral mass on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations made out to St. Mary’s Catholic School to 2108 Ridgewood Drive, Longview, TX, Attn: Melissa Aguilar.
The family would like to thank CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hearts Way Hospice, especially Deshaun for your loving compassionate care, Dr. Sal Rahim, Dr. Sathiraju Undavalli, and Dr.’s Rick Earnest and CR Martin for your many years of care and service to our mother.
“I did it my way”, Dot.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview High School teacher alleges retaliation for complaint
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit opens in Longview
- UPDATE: Longview ISD board won't consider teacher's termination at Monday meeting
- Business Beat: Longview coffee shop gets permit
- Divorces granted: Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023
- Business digest: Longview law firm names partner
- Love to be afraid? Doc Wilkes House of Horrors plans special Valentine's Day event
- Fatal wreck blocks traffic on West Marshall Avenue in Longview
- Longtime city of Longview attorney to retire
- EPA seeks input on denial for Martin Creek plant request
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.