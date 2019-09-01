Dorothy Grissom Kilgore Garth

A Celebration of Her Life Service will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2pm at Buckner Westminster Place Friendship Room.
She was preceded in death by husbands Bill Kilgore who passed away in 1958 and Jim Garth who passed away in 2003.
She is survived by her son Kerry Kilgore and his wife Bernice of Hallsville, daughters Kathy and her husband Robert Lambert of Nashville, TN and Krista and her husband Cliff Furtick of Henderson, sister, Coleen Grissom of Boerne, TX and brother Tom Grissom of Porum, OK, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren
Ms. Garth was employed for many years at the First National Bank of Carthage and after moving to Longview volunteered 33 years at GSMC.
Family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice.
