Dorothy Jane Hogeland
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Dorothy Jane Hogeland, will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 in Gum Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, December 13th, 2021 in The Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.Dorothy was born on May 17, 1937 in Longview, Texas and died on December 03, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
