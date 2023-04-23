Dorothy Jane Smith
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Drew Smith, 80, of Longview, Texas, passed away on April 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy was born on July 9, 1942, to Vance Albert and Jessie Mae Drew in Henderson, Texas. After Dorothy graduated from Marshall High School in 1960, she went on to attend ETBU, where she graduated cum laude with a BS in Elementary Education. She then earned two master’s degrees from SFA, one in Elementary Education, and one in Middle Management.
After graduating from college, Dorothy began her teaching career at Pine Tree ISD in 1965. She then taught briefly at Sabine ISD before returning to Pine Tree. She finished her career at Kilgore ISD in 1997. Dorothy impacted so many lives during her 32 years of teaching, and truly loved the children that she taught.
Dorothy met her husband, George, in 1966, and they were married on March 1, 1968. They had one son, Scott. She loved watching Scott grow up, and she especially enjoyed attending all of his sporting events. She loved her family fiercely! Dorothy was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Vance Albert and Jessie Mae Drew; her loving husband of 55 years, George Michael Smith; and her half-brother, Vester Vance.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Scott Smith, and his wife, Holli; granddaughters, Karlie, Hannah, and Anniston Smith; sister, Jo Ann Augustine; brother-in-law, Gary Smith; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Dorothy wished for a private family funeral service.
The family would like to thank Heartsway Hospice and Treviso Transitional Care for loving and taking care of Dorothy for the past several months.
Cremation services provided by East Texas Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.