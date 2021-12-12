Dorothy Jean Hohlt
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Jean Hohlt passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Longview at the age of 82. Dorothy was born on November 9, 1939 in Brenham to Lonnie and Esther Spinn. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in Brenham graduating from Brenham High School in 1958. On November 26, 1959, she married Charles and they were happily married for 62 years. Dorothy worked as a bank teller for Longview Bank and Trust and Texas Commerce Bank for many years. Following her retirement, she was employed at Curtis Blakely and Co. for several years. Dorothy enjoyed listening to country music, driving around in the country and doing word puzzles. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Longview.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Charles Hohlt along with her three sons and their spouses, Roger and Carmen Hohlt of Longview, Randall and Pam Hohlt of Diana and Russell and Robyn Hohlt of Denton. She also leaves behind grandchildren Lindsey Hohlt, Andrew (Lauren) Hohlt, Miranda (Jack) Reagan, Kara (Nathan) Filloon, Amanda Hohlt, Jodi Hoelscher and Nick Hoelscher. In addition, she is also survived by three great grandchildren, Isaac Reagan, Molly Reagan and Henry Hohlt.
A private graveside service was be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission or a charity of your choice.
