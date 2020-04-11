Dorothy Jean Norton Hunt
Dorothy Jean Norton Hunt
RUSK — Dorothy Jean Norton Hunt, age 78, of Rusk, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Tyler. She was born November 19, 1941.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Gum Springs Cemetery in Longview. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
Dorothy Jean Hunt is preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Orbia Norton; her husband, Ross Jefferson Hunt; and her sister, Glenda Jane Turner.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela Hardy and her husband, Tony, of Rusk and Robin Webb of Rusk; brothers, Dennis Byron Norton and wife Nancy of Lufkin, David Byron Norton and wife Ramona of Bryan, and William Byron Norton and wife Sandy of Gilmer; her granddaughters, Robin Shipman Hardy, Emma Hardy, Cassie Thacker and husband Brandon and Courtney Webb; a grandson, Waylen Hardy and wife Jan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

