Dorothy Jeane Whiteley
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Jeane Whiteley was born September 26, 1930 to Blewitt & Emma Thomas. She went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2022 at the age of 91. She was a loving wife of 65 years to her husband, Floyd Cecil Whiteley, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, and she left us all with wonderful memories we will cherish forever. She is survived by her children, Greg & his wife Barbara of Cypress, TX, and Tim & his wife Dianne of Longview, TX. She was a proud “Nana” to Thomas & his wife Whitney, Mary Margaret, Zachary & his wife Angela, Ben & his wife Jane, Seth & his wife Madison, and Will & his wife Katy. She was blessed to have 4 great-grandchildren, Carson, Charlotte, Everly & Owen. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her 6 siblings.
Jeane was a Texas native; she was born in Bon Wier, later moved with her family to Jasper, then to the Beaumont area, where she met and married Floyd. She and Floyd moved to Longview in 1970 and became members of First Baptist Church, the church she continued to attend for over 50 years. Jeane was also a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, helping countless children find medical assistance in the Beaumont and Longview areas, all while raising funds for other charitable organizations.
In lieu of flowers, take a moment to value friendships, love your family, dance like no one is watching, learn the Pledge of Allegiance, be able to recite from memory the 23rd Psalm, travel the world, read a good book, tell your children you love them, and don’t forget to give your life to Jesus Christ. Donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org/donation.
Graveside services and interment for Jeane will be held at Guedry Cemetery, located at 11713 Batson Prairie Road in Batson, TX on Saturday, August 13, at 2:30 pm. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Thomas, Mary Margaret, Zachary, Ben, Seth, & Will Whiteley.
Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
