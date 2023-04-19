Dorothy Jennell Robinson
GILMER — Dorothy Jennell Robinson, 60, Formally of Gilmer, Service will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, April, 22 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. 409 Tobe Street Gilmer. Burial will follow in The Sunset Memorial Cemetery Gilmer.
Dorothy was born on January 3, 1963, and died on April 7, at an Ft. Worth Hospital.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater is in charge of arrangements. No Public Viewing!!
