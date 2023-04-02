Dorothy Lenoir Boone Legg
LONGVIEW — It is with sadness to announce the “home-going” of Dorothy (Dot) Lenoir Boone Legg, age 91, of Longview. She passed into HIS Peace from this life on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dot’s visitation Thursday, April 6, 2023, 5-7 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview Texas 75601.
A Celebration of Life service will be held the next day, Friday, April 7, 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 409 N. Fredonia Street, Longview, Texas with Reverend Jay Jackson officiating. Reception to follow the service for guests and family in the Cook Foyer at FUMC.
Dot was born July 22, 1931 in Brookhaven, Mississippi and raised on her family farm they called “Piddlin Hill” just outside the city limits.
After graduating from Brookhaven High School as an honor student and Copiah-Lincoln Community College with a Business Degree, she longed for the city life. Dot packed up her sporty 57 Chevy Bel Air and moved to Port Arthur, Texas where she worked as an executive secretary for the Texaco Oil Refinery.
While enjoying the cosmopolitan lifestyle, going to dances, new-found friendships and being an independent single woman, Dot met George Wayne Legg on a blind date on New Year’s Eve 1956. Wayne says none of her other male suitors had a chance after that, “I am going to marry that woman.”
They were married on December 20, 1957 and soon began building a family while Wayne completed his DDS at The University of Texas Dental School in Houston. Their first daughter, Christie, was born in October of 1958 in Houston.
After graduation, Wayne joined the US Air Force and served at Biggs Air Force Base in El Paso, Texas. There, they welcomed their second daughter, Cindy, in January 1961. In 1962 their service with the Air Force being completed, they left West Texas and headed to the piney woods of East Texas. They settled in Longview, established a new dental practice and raised their growing family. In Longview, the third daughter, Catherine arrived in March 1963 and thereafter, the fourth daughter, Carol was born in August 1965.
Dot was the consummate “multitasker,” juggling her time as Dental Assistant, Patient Scheduler and Office Manager in Wayne’s new dental practice and her favorite role as wife, cook, bottle washer, chauffeur and mother to their children. She shuttled the girls via station wagon: School for Little Children, Trinity Day School, ballet classes, twirling lessons, band practices, piano lessons, Mozelle Johnson Elementary and Judson Junior High where she served as room mother, PTA volunteer, and more. This was a full-time job.
Alongside the love of her life, Dot cherished raising their four daughters. She instilled in them integrity of character and family loyalty, while providing a strong foundation of love, community service, forgiveness for all, and most importantly a love for God. She modeled for her daughters the balance of being a Proverbs 31-Godly wife, while retaining her strength as a capable woman. She proved you can have it all, if you’re willing to work for it.
She conveyed her love of gardening, ballroom dancing, adventures, doubles tennis, piano and music, cooking, horseback riding, reading, game nights with friends, and being the biggest fan and cheerleader for her family. Dot loved family vacations and travelling together across the US.
Dot enjoyed life-long friendships found in her community, church involvement and sharing her gifts wherever she could. A few associations are: Ivy League Garden Club, Captain William Young DAR Chapter, Four Seasons Garden Club, Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girls Leader, as well as in The Henry Foster Sunday School Class at First Methodist.
After raising their “four little women,” Dot and Wayne became accomplished ballroom dancers, enjoying both taking and giving lessons to friends and family. They helped establish the “Ballroom Dancers Limited” organization for the East Texas area. As charter members they pursued mastering many styles of ballroom dancing and became known for their “signature dance,” the Waltz.
Her personal legacy of selfless southern hospitality, authentic friendships, refined manners, commitment to family and her servant’s heart made her unique but it is her Christian witness that lives on in those she touched for Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ernie and Mygnone “Nonnie” Lenoir Boone.
Dot is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. George Wayne Legg.... her “favorite ballroom dance partner.”
Left to cherish her memory is the family: Her sister Anne Boone Johnson and husband, William Johnson of Gulf Breeze, FL. Her four daughters and their families: Christie Kay Hudgins and husband, William Terry Hudgins of Belmont, NC, Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Coleman and husband, Darren Coleman of Longview, Catherine Sue Harrison and husband, Dr. Craig Harrison of Tyler, Carol Mygnone Foley and husband, Kevin Foley of Tyler.
As “Mimi,” Dot’s dearly loved grandchildren will miss her: Boone Coleman and wife Hailey, Victoria Coleman Kunzman and husband Nick, Dr. Craig Edward Harrison II and wife Catherine, Christian Harrison and wife Alyssa, Chandler Harrison, Michael Foley, Nonnie Foley, Joshua Hudgins and wife Cassandra, Jordyn Hudgins Koehler and husband Chad. Her great-grandchildren: Elliana Kunzman, Miles Hudgins, Grayson Koehler Her nephews: Alan Johnson and wife Brenda, Andrew Johnson and wife Cheri Her great nieces and nephew: Alexis and Olivia Johnson and Trent Johnson And countless beloved cousins.
Honorary Pallbearers are: William Anawaty, Jim Boone, Darren Coleman, Kevin Foley, Dr. Craig Harrison, William Hudgins, Alan Johnson, Andrew Johnson and William Johnson.
Dot, Wayne and the family have also been deeply blessed by Anna Lois Gray. Thank you Anna, for your love, selflessness and gracious heart in caring for us all these years. The family would also like to express genuine love and appreciation to Annie Mae Singleton, and ConSandra Hutchison. Thank you also to Cindy McCullough, RN of Hospice Plus for your care and compassionate service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to First United Methodist Church Longview. Please reference in memory of Dorothy Legg.
You ran the race set out before you. You are now resting in the arms of our loving Father.... You finished well.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview earns state recognition
- Longview could get first QuikTrip gas station
- Divorces granted: March 13-17, 2023
- Downtown Live in Longview sets lineup for April 7 return
- ET Baseball Leaders
- Dalton Days rides back into Longview this weekend
- New retail, housing development possible in Longview's Spring Hill area
- Upshur County man charged in death of father
- Business Beat: Longview Mall adds two stores
- Nearby shooting forces lockdown of Pine Tree ISD campus
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.