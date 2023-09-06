Dorothy Light Wooten
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Marguerite Harp Light Wooten was born in Madera, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1921, and passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on August 28, 2023, with her two daughters by her side.
Dorothy was the youngest of 16 siblings and was preceded in death by her parents Michael Nicoli and Helen Harp; her 15 brothers and sisters; husband, William Doyle “Bill” Light; husband, Winfred “WB” Wooten; her grandson, W. Michael Hutchinson; her granddaughter, Stephanie Hutchinson Barton; stepdaughter, DeAnn Wooten Fernandez; stepson, Daniel “Danny” Wooten.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Cheryl (Robert) Allgood, Linda (Michael) Corvin, William G “Bud” (Kristen) Light, Robert C “Bobby” Light and Colleen Tedder, Dana (Ricky) Wells, David (Ganelle) Wooten, Duane (Nancy) Wooten, Darien Wooten and Teresa Wooten, Deborah (Anthony) Nelson, and Deborah Wooten; grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Gorum, Eric Dean, Liz (Randy) Couch, Emma Light, Ryan Light, Brian (Regina) Light MKCS Coast Guard, Megan (Jason) Barnette, Carter Corvin and Lori Pierce, Austin (Emily) Wooten, Alex (Valerie) Wooten, Andrea (Cory) Richardson, Tana (Sebastian) Castellanos, Cody Davis, Gavin (Katy) Nelson, Nicolas (Katie) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Katie Beth Barton, Bryce Barton, Mahri Dean, Paisley Dean, Charlotte Dean, Jex Dean, Lauren Couch, Brooke Couch, Adam Light, Emily Light, Lynsey Light, Desiree Pierce, Mara Barnette, Corvin (Michelle) Barnette, Gunner Richardson, Gage Richardson, Draven Wooten, Ellion Wooten, Ana Wooten, Paige Bailey, Brendon Hall, Corrine Hall, Trenton Nelson, Bryne Nelson, Spencer Nelson, Hannah Yocum and Chloe Yocum; great-great-grandson, Bohdi Allen Pierce.
Dorothy was a lifelong servant to the Catholic Church. She was a founding member of St. Francis of Assisi where she served for many years as the president, as well as the treasurer of the Ladies Guild. She dedicated much of her time and talents to serving the church in their annual festival celebration, numerous events, and running their country store. Dorothy was the epitome of a strong woman of faith, a loyal and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. As an expert gardener, seamstress, and cook, she willingly shared her knowledge and expertise with her family. Hard work, determination, and stability are some of her characteristics that will forever be cherished by her family. Her yard was often a focal point with lush, manicured grass and gorgeous flowers that she cultivated. Dorothy kept an abundant fruit and vegetable garden year-round that she shared with her family and friends well up into her 90’s. She was known for her traditional Polish dishes, homemade jellies, Christmas cookies, Orange Mandarin Cake, and famous Poppy Seed bread. As Dorothy stated at her 100th birthday celebration, “Family is Everything” and she lived by that. She was loved by so many and a genuine example of integrity, purity, and sincerity. Dorothy leaves behind an honorable legacy of strong Christian faith, love, and infinite devotion to her family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Socoteanu and staff at Texas Oncology, to her remarkable caregivers; Faye, Rose, Tracy & Corena, as well as Barbara, Shelby, Darcy and countless others from Heart to Heart Hospice.
In lieu of floral tributes the family has requested donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society @ St Mary’s Church, 2108 Ridgewood Dr., Longview, Texas 75605, or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation (Longview), 100 W. Hawkins Pkwy., Suite A, Longview, Texas 75605.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 9, at 11:00 am, in the sanctuary at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Longview, Texas, followed by the Holy Rosary recited at 11:30 am. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home.
Please visit Dorothy’s online registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
