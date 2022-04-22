Dorothy Louise Davidson Lanicek Sipes
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Louise Davidson Lanicek Sipes, age 92, of Mesquite, Texas, and more recently of Longview, Texas; passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Ms. Sipes was born May 22, 1929, in McKinney, Texas, Collin County, to Sebe and Nora Davidson.
Dorothy or “GG”, was a spirited woman who loved her family and her fabulous line of accessories. She was well known as the “Hat Lady”. Her dedication to life and love was something to be noted as she for many years volunteered at the Manna House of Gladewater, Texas. She also carried out her faithful service to the First Church of the Nazarene in Gladewater, Texas where she volunteered her time to various baked potato sales and soup kitchens. She attended church at the Longview First Church of the Nazarene with her family. She also held a career at Texas Instruments for 17 years, serving both the community and her passion for music, crochet, games, puzzles, and books. Among other things, Dorothy was a true believer in laughter and often stated that it was the “best medicine”.
She is survived by a host of loving family members such as her son David Lanicek, and wife Rose, son James R. (Bob) Lanicek and wife Mindy; daughter, Teresa (Sipes) Brewster. She leaves many grandchildren such as Candace Ryan, Nathan Lanicek, Michael Lanicek, Bonnie Lanicek, Riley Lanicek, Phillip Coats, and Robert Coats. Additionally, she leaves a loving niece Vicky Harper and her husband Barry; as well as ten great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband Odis J Sipes, both parents, sister Jean Hargrove; and brother John Davidson.
A time of visitation with her family will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 W Harrison Rd, Longview, TX 75604. A celebration of her life will occur Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 2:00 PM also at Lakeview Funeral Home. Officiating the service is Reverend Gary Pettigrew, and Chaplin Carlis Stone. A graveside service will occur Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Grove Hill Memorial Park, 3920 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75228.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for Accent Care for the kind assistance of both Ms. Dorothy and the family.
