Dorothy Louise Smith
TYLER — Dorothy Louise Smith of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Henderson, Kentucky, 88, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Tyler.
Dorothy was born to Tanner and Karrie Ashby March 14, 1931 in Union County Kentucky.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, James Harold Smith and daughter, Cindy Louise Adams.
Dorothy was very talented and enjoyed painting, quilting and gardening.
She is survived by daughter, Peggy Boyken and husband Dennis, long time friend, Jim Smith, eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services for Dorothy will announced at a later date.
Donations in honor of Dorothy may be made the Hospices of East Texas.
