Dorothy Marie Harrell
LONGVIEW — Dorothy Marie Harrell born May 25, 1922 and passed from this Earth on June 7, 2023 at 101 years old. She was born to Ralph and Gladys Howell in Chickasha, Oklahoma. A graveside service for Mrs. Harrell will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery in Lubbock, Texas. Debbie Curry, Chaplain will be officiating.
Dorothy was married to the love of her life Walter Hugh Harrell on May 27, 1955. Like Hugh, Dorothy was an AVID Baylor Bear Fan and was honored to be a Baylor Bear by choice. She had three children, Gary Harrell, Deborah Harrell Wasson, and Stephen Harrell. Dorothy was devoted to her family by being a wonderful wife and mother.
Dorothy was a long time employee of Lubbock Dunlap’s Department Store and retired as a Vice President of Bookkeeping at Citizens National Bank/ Texas Commerce Bank. In the 1950’s-1960’s, she served the Lubbock community by being involved with Epsilon Sigma Alpha Service Sorority and the Lubbock Well Baby Clinic. In the 1960s-1970’s, she volunteered as a Camp Fire Girl of Lubbock leader and volunteered, Cub Scout volunteer, and helped with Little League Baseball. Hugh and Dorothy were long time members of First Baptist Church and Downtown Bible Class. They loved their Lubbock friends, danced the night away with Terpsichorean Dance Club, and played many tables of Bridge. They enjoyed traveling the world taking cruises and tours. In 2014, Dorothy and Hugh moved to Arabella of Longview, Texas where they gained many friends. Those left to cherish her memory are son Gary Harrell and wife Emily of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughter Deborah Wasson and husband Don of Longview, Texas; son Stephen Harrell and wife Jennifer of Flower Mound, Texas; grandson, Preston Harrell of Dallas, Texas and fiancé Margeaux Mendenhall; grandson Josh Wasson and wife Katye of Gladewater, Texas; granddaughter Shelby Bonn and husband Will of Houston, Texas. Dorothy was blessed with two great grandsons, Mason and Holden, whom she enjoyed watching many hours of Paw Patrol and giving many loving hugs. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
