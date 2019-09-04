Dorothy “Nez” Smith

Nez was born December 23, 1924 in Cookeville, TX to Rev. J. E. and Agnes Warren, and grew up in Mt. Pleasant, TX.
She married Chuck Smith at Langley A.F.B. in 1951 and traveled with him to various bases until his retirement in 1963, in Sacramento, CA. She, then, began work in the Medical field, where she retired 25 years later as Manager of a three doctor’s clinic.
In 1989 Nez and Chuck moved to Longview where she was active in the First United Methodist Church, the Newnham Sunday School Class, Hughey Crest Garden Club, Longview Elks Lodge and American Legion, serving as President and Treasurer.
Ms. Smith was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chuck, her parents, three sisters and five brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Maura Sellers, grandson, Josh Sellers, granddaughter, Leia and her husband Tim Grady, and two great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Newnham Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church, 400 North Fredonia, Longview, TX 75601 or charity of choice.
