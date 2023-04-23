Dorothy Sue Spruell
WHITE OAK — Dorothy Sue Spruell, 93, went to be with the Lord on April 20, 2023, surrounded by family members. A graveside service for Sue will be held at the new White Oak Cemetery on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 10:00. Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Spruell; her parents, Glen and Vera Wilson of White Oak; her sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Joe McGough of Texarkana; and her grandmother, Myrtle Wade of Gladewater. She leaves behind her children; Susan Terry and son-in-law Steve Terry of White Oak; Bob Spruell and daughter-in-law Cindy Picket/Spruell of Gladewater; Teri Pfau and son-in-law Kevin Pfau of White Oak, five grandchildren, Billy Terry of White Oak; Cody Terry and wife Jessica Terry of Austin; Lacie Schwartz and husband, Steven Schwartz of Longview; Brian Pfau of Longview; Brittani Larsen and husband, Daniel Larsen of Longview, eight great-grandchildren; Kailyn Terry of White Oak; Peyton, Kyla, Abigail, Sophia, and Vera Terry of Austin; West Schwartz of Longview; Bennet Larsen of Longview. A niece, Laura McGough of Plano and nephew Mike McGough and wife Pat and their two sons, Ben and Dan McGough of Weatherford. Sue graduated from Gladewater High School with honors and then attended Kilgore College. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Samuel Spruell in 1951. She worked for the United States Government in New Mexico while Robert was in the Air Force. They lived for three years in the Freer, Texas, while Robert worked in the South Texas oil fields. They moved to White Oak in 1962 where Sue worked for the City of White Oak as office manager and tax collector for 25 years. She took early retirement in 1990 so that she and Robert could spend time traveling with their Shih Tzu and enjoying their children, grand-children, and great grandchildren. Sue enjoyed quilting and working with plants in her greenhouse. She was a member of White Oak Baptist Church and a loved and respected member of the White Oak community. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10 o’clock in the morning at White Oak Cemetery in White Oak, Texas.
