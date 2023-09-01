Dorothy Wheeler Taggart
LONGVIEW — Born in New Orleans, La., on November 10, 1927, Dorothy was the daughter of Anne Sypert Wheeler and Winston Spencer Wheeler. At a very early age, her family moved to Houston, Texas, where she graduated from Lamar High School just before her 16th birthday. She then left Houston to attend Texas State College for Women (now TWU) in Denton, Texas, where she graduated at the age of 19, majoring in education. While attending college, she met her future husband, Frank Taggart III, who was stationed in Texas while attending Army boot camp. They married in 1948, and spent the first year of their marriage in Frank’s hometown of Wooster, Ohio. They then moved to Houston, where they had their two children, and ultimately ended up in Longview, Texas, due to a career opportunity. Dorothy taught school in Wooster, Houston, and later at Pine Tree Elementary School in Longview, and retired from the Pine Tree School system after over twenty years of teaching. She loved her young students, and she was a very devoted teacher and role model. Having very young grandchildren at the time of her retirement, she turned her attention to them, and she was very instrumental in their early years and educational development. Her grandchildren were her pride and delight, and a great source of happiness. Her legacy lives on through generations of students and family who were touched by her kindness, patience, and nurturing spirit. Her infectious smile and laugh will be remembered by many.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Billy Gibson of Longview; her grandchildren, Kyle and Mandy Nelson of Tyler, Chad Gibson of Longview, Ty and Carrie Gibson of Longview, and McKenzie and Zac Akin of Oklahoma City; her great grandchildren, Sloane, Miles and Mia Nelson, Rex, Margot and Greer Gibson, and Hudson and Carter Akin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of almost 62 years, one sister, Joyce Cunningham, and her son, Frank Winston Taggart.
A private family memorial service is being held to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Longview, TX.
