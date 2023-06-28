Dotty Stringfield
LONGVIEW — Dotty Stringfield, a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on May 13, 2023. She was survived by her husband of 57 years George; daughter, Debbi, son, Wayne and grandchildren, Sarah, and Grace.
A memorial service will take place at 3:00pm on July 7, 2023 at Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 1600 Judson Road, Longview, TX 75601. If you would like to express your condolences, flowers are welcome or a donation to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society in her honor would also be greatly appreciated as they had provided so much support to Dotty over the years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.