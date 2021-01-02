Doug Coughlin
LONGVIEW — Doug Coughlin passed peacefully in his sleep at Longview Regional Hospital at the age of 87.
Doug was born in Chicago, Illinois. He finished high school in Conrad, Montana.
Doug joined the Navy in 1950 and was stationed in San Francisco, California, serving on the USS Kaskaskia and USS Hancock during the Korean War. After his time in the service, Doug resided in Bakersfield, California. It was there that he met his lovely wife, Ardith. Dough and Ardith welcomed two beautiful children into their lives, their son, Don, and their daughter, Kimberly, while living in California. Doug began working for Arco Oil and Gas and continued with them for 37 years holding several positions. Working for Arco brought he and his young family to Tyler, Texas. Doug and Ardith relocated to Longview, Texas before he retired in 1992.
Doug has been an active member of his church community at both Trinity Lutheran Church, in Tyler, and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Longview, for many years. He held multiple positions-spanning from treasurer, trustee, financial secretary, elder, and president of the congregation.
Doug was a 15 year league bowler and proud member of Team “Buddies” on Wednesday’s Senior League at Oil Bowl Lanes. He was an avid fisherman, played golf, and had a love for the outdoors. Doug and Ardith spent many years exploring the countryside and visiting their family and friends across the US in their 5th Wheel. Doug was a dedicated grandfather and spent many moments spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Muriel Coughlin, and sister, Patsy Valadez.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mrs. Ardith Coughlin. He was the loving father of Kimberly, Don and Lindy (spouse) Coughlin. Proud grandfather to Laural, Lacie and Jason (spouse) Williams, and Benjamin Coughlin. Great-grandfather to L’iana Minter, brother to Dennis Coughlin and Colleen Coughlin. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doug is fondly remembered as a christian, loving husband, father, grandfather, US Navy veteran, and proud patriot.
Memorial services will be held January 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Longview, Texas. COVID19 guidelines are in place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
