Doug Eastham
JEFFERSON, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mr. Doug Eastham, 81, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Texas with Reverend Virginia Pevey officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas. Interment will take place on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Fouke Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas after funeral services are complete.
Mr. Eastham was born March 18, 1940 in Lamesa, Texas to Herbert Eastham and Evie Holloman Eastham and passed away on March 26, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
Mr. Eastham was preceded in death his parents, his son, Kevin Douglas Eastham and sister, Ellen Hitt.
Doug was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Texas. Doug and Phillis were married on December 23, 1961 which led to 59 years of happy marriage and a large, loving family to be formed. Doug was highly successful and deeply involved in many organizations. He was a graduate of The University of Houston, the owner of Eastham Home Center in Baytown, Texas as well as an appraiser. He was a member of the JR Mosely Foundation, a member of the board for The Jefferson Carnegie Library, The Jefferson Historical Museum as well as The Jefferson Historical Foundation.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Phillis Eastham of Jefferson, Texas; son, Gary Bryan Eastham and wife Jana Susan Eastham of Frisco, Texas; grandson, Andrew Bryan Eastham of Frisco, Texas; granddaughter, Haley Susan Eastham and husband Geneo Bernard Grissom of Frisco, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Sabine ISD teacher's aide gets probation for improper relationship with student
- Judson Road in Longview reopening in coming weeks
- Longview brothers sentenced to federal prison in separate firearms cases
- Newspaper carrier who was shot in Marshall speaks out; GoFundMe started
- Gladewater man killed in West Texas crash
- City of Longview property acquisition set for court date
- Upshur County Sheriff's Office: Man accidentally electrocuted near Diana
- Police: Man shot at vehicles on Interstate 20 in Gregg County
- Longview man gets more than 30 years in prison for attempted enticement of 10-year-old girl
- NWS: Tornado causes 'considerable' damage in Mt. Enterprise
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.