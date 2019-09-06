Douglas Elden Green

He graduated from Perry High School, attended Oklahoma A&M, and completed an electronics technician degree at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. He served in the U.S. Army as an electronic technician, stationed in Germany. After returning from service in 1954, he married Violet Mae Gorden Green of Okmulgee, Oklahoma. They moved to Longview, Texas, later settling in White Oak. He began his career as an electronics technician in the oil and gas industry. Douglas and Violet also had several business ventures including Green’s Television and Appliance, K&N Root Beer, and Green’s Distributing Company. Douglas worked at Western Farmers Electric Cooperative in Anadarko, Oklahoma before retirement. Throughout his life, Douglas also enjoyed Christian service in various capacities. He taught Sunday school classes and Bible studies, served as a deacon, and was a lay speaker and minister in several churches in Oklahoma and Texas. His latest appointment was at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Gilmer. He was a Master Mason.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, parents, grandson Jay Douglas Goodwin, and sister Louise Corley. He is survived by his sister, Norma Roland of Tucson, Arizona; daughter and son-in-law Mariola and Tom Newell of Waxahachie; daughter and son-in-law Dr. Elizabeth (Beth) Green and Stewart Brinkoeter of White Oak; grandson Isaac Stephens and his wife Joan; grandson Timothy Taylor; granddaughter Andrea Watson and her husband Jesse of Diana; and great grandchildren Rebecca Stephens, Kristen Stephens, Stephen Taylor, Tessa Watson, Cole Watson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors at White Oak United Methodist Church (WOUMC) Saturday, September 7 at 9:00 a.m. The funeral follows at 10:00 a.m. at WOUMC with Dr. David Banks presiding and presenting the message, Margaret Story delivering the eulogy and Leoma Hagan saying a few words to the family. Debra Cline will perform musical selections. Internment follows at Grace Hill Cemetery.
