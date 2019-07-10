Douglas John Ruthven, Jr.
LONGVIEW —
A Memorial graveside celebration of life will be held for Douglas John Ruthven Jr. 92, on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10am at Grace Hill Cemetery Longview, Tx, with Rev. Lawrence Thompson officiating.
Mr. Ruthven passed away June 27, 2019 in the presence of family and loved ones. Douglas was born September 22, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland to Douglas John Ruthven Sr. and Florence J. Ruthven. Douglas attended Longview High School and Kilgore College. Douglas was a World War II veteran who proudly served in the U.S Navy. He enjoyed telling war stories to the younger generation and other veterans. He also was an avid music lover and served as Pianist and Musician for The Masonic Lounge of Longview. He was also proud of the many structures in Longview that he helped build.
He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was an Acolyte in his youth. Mr. Ruthven was fond of sharing his experience as a paper boy for the Longview News Journal in the late 1930’s. Douglas was married to Dorothy Ruthven the love of his life for 65 years. He is survived by Two children, daughter Elaine Ruthven of Longview, and Son Brian Ruthven of Kilgore, Three grand children Katie Sams, Carrie Burns, and Clint Ruthven and Six great grand children Paisley, Presley, Ryer, Zoey, Bailee ,and Cullen, who were the joy of his life. He is also preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Ann Goettle, and Margaret Elaine Ruthven, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the kindness, and thoughtfulness and comfort offered by Heart to Heart Hospice and friends during Mr. Ruthven’s illness. The family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior project or a charity or church of your choice.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. Terry and Pamela Pyeatt
