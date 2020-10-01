Douglas McGrath
Douglas McGrath
GILMER — Douglas McGrath was born on August 4, 1945 in Superior, Wisconsin and passed away September 27, 2020 in Gilmer, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice Swanberg and Warren Dale McGrath.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Donna Marx McGrath, his daughter Theresa McGrath Pennington of Longview, his son Dale McGrath and wife Franca of Baltimore, Maryland. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Kaylee Campbell Allen and husband Andrew of Longview, Jaydan, Kyle and Dylan Campbell of Ore City. Along with 3 great grandchildren, Zoey and Wesley Allen and Rory Savage.
Douglas had 42 years of service to his country. 21 as an active member of the Army and 21 in the Department of Army Civilian. Douglas enjoyed giving back to Community and volunteered at Uphshur Manor in Gilmer for several years up until the Covid - 19 pandemic. He also volunteered at Longview Community Ministries, Longview Regional Hospital and was even named the Longview Chamber of Commerce’s Volunteer of the Year. He loved to travel and had a passion for visiting National Parks and was a very avid golfer.
In leui of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to Longview Community Ministries - Food Bank.
A visitation for Mr. McGrath will be held Friday, October 2 between 6 and 8 in the evening at Rader Funeral Home of Longview.

