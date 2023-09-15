Douglas Strickland
YPSILANTI — Douglas E. Strickland, age 61, died September 9, 2023 after a fierce battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme. He was surrounded by his loving family, who cared for him at home during his time in hospice.
Doug was a dedicated husband and loving father. He enjoyed spending time with his family, including yearly trips to Melbourne Beach, his home away from home, by the sea. Doug met his wife, Cathy, in high school, married in 1984 and would have celebrated 40 years of marriage February 29.
Doug spent time in the U.S. Navy. He attended Mott Community College in Flint. Doug had a long career, 38 years working for Flint Coatings/Metokote/PPG Industries.
For 30 years Doug enjoyed playing Fantasy Football with former co-workers/friends. Doug was a loyal, dedicated worker. The early years in his career had him working 18 hour days. It was important to Doug to make sure his team, and his customers, were always treated with respect.
Doug never hesitated when asked to relocate. His travels led him to various auto plants in MI, and spent many years in Longview, TX and Sumter, SC before coming to work at River Rouge in Dearborn.
Doug leaves behind his soulmate, Cathy, and two children, Jason and Belle. He leaves behind his 2 brothers, Rogers (Joyce) and Tim (Sam), along with many nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, William and his mother, Vera.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 15, 3-7 pm at Nie Family Funeral Home, 2400Carpenter Road Ann Arbor, MI 48108. Services will be held there Saturday September 16 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to U of M Rogel Cancer Center.
Thank you to Dr. Clarke and staff, Arbor Hospice, and a very special thank you to the family crew, Mona, Rosie, and Dee who lovingly cared for their BIL Doug at home.
