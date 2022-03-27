Doyle Wayne Green
KILGORE — Doyle Wayne Green, 63, of Kilgore, passed away March 17, 2022 from complications associated with Covid. Doyle was born July 5, 1958 to Doyle C. Green and Hurene Green in Gladewater, Texas. Doyle graduated from Kilgore High School in 1977. During High School, Doyle was employed by Ernest Dozier at Bob’s 9-11 Convenience Store on Hwy. 31 where, under the direction of Mr. Dozier, he developed his enthusiastic work ethic and his unforgettable ability to make people smile and laugh. Doyle never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back if needed in order to help. Doyle developed the ability to manage business in the convenience store industry and managed many businesses in the East Texas area. Doyle met and made friends with many law enforcement officers during this time whom he held in high esteem all his life. Later in life Doyle had the desire to hit the open road and invested his talents in truck driving, spending time criss-crossing the Continental United States. What Doyle loved the most was spending time with his grandchildren, who were truly the love of his life.
Doyle had a large group of family and great friends who loved him unconditionally, including; Spouse Michelle, Brother Bennon Ray Green, Sister Vivian Ann Green (Doug) Swaim, Children Jonathon (Shawna) Green, Chelsey Rhodes, Stepchildren, Patricia (Duke) King, Robert Templeton, Brittany (Derrick) Woods, Justin (Rachel) Slack. Sixteen (16) grandchildren and four (4) great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews by whom Doyle will always be missed and loved.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 02, 2022, at 01:00 pm, in Driller Park 2100 S. Commerce St., Kilgore, Texas. The family extends an invitation to share memories, and visit. Afterward there will be an old-fashioned pot luck lunch on the grounds.
