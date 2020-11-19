DP “Red” Fleming
OVERTON — “Red” DP Fleming born March 21, 1922, in Stigler, OK died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:45 am in Longview, TX. Red is survived by his brother Raymond of Longview, Tx, his grandsons Charlie of Overton, Tx, Buck of Raleigh, NC, and Shannon of White Oak, TX and granddaughter Connie Haynes of Tyler Texas, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Red was preceded in death by his wife Gracie, son Jim, daughter Janet, his brothers: John and Homer; his sisters: Mary, Josephine and Alma; one grand-daughter and one great-grandson.
Red grew up in the great depression and spent most of his adult life working in the oilfields of East Texas. In his younger life, Red enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading. In his mid 60’s Red accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and his spent the last 30 years faithfully following Jesus, loving people and sharing how his life was changed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church of Liberty City, where he was a founding member. Donations can be mailed to Fellowship Baptist Church, PO Box 143, Kilgore, TX 75663.
Graveside viewing and services will be Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at the Overton cemetery. Viewing will be at 10:30 am and service at 11:00 am
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
