Dr. Barbara McIntyre Ray
WHITE OAK — Dr. Barbara McIntyre Ray passed away at 6:44 am on March 23rd, 2022 at her home in White Oak, Texas. Born on January 28th, 1939 in Gladewater, Texas to Lee and Louise McIntyre she spent her early years in White Oak. Due to her father’s job as a roughneck with Sinclair Oil, her family relocated to Kentucky and Illinois for a period of time. Always an engaged and active learner, Barbara was involved and excelled in many areas while attending Henderson High School in Henderson, Kentucky. Her love for music and school spirit was on full display during her role in all-state band and in her appointment as a lead drum majorette. Upon graduation in 1957, she attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri her freshman year. The following year she transferred and began her journey as a loyal Baylor Bear. While at Baylor in Waco, Texas, she received a bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology. This accomplishment, which occurred during a time when many women had limited professional opportunities, speaks volumes about her drive and desire to excel in all areas of learning possible. A lifelong learner, Barbara furthered her education with a Master of Science degree from East Texas State in 1970 and a Doctorate in 1989. She accomplished both while also holding the role she was most passionate about and dedicated to, motherhood. Being a loyal, loving and all forgiving mother of two sons held priority over all things in her life. The sacrifices she made have forever shaped others’ lives and created a legacy of love that did not leave this earth on the 23rd of March. Early in her career, she worked for Metracal as a lab product development scientist. She would say that her real work was in the counseling and physical health areas.
“If you want to find your true purpose in life, this is for certain, your purpose will only be found in service to others, and in being connected to something far greater than your body, mind and ego.” Barbara not only believed this, she lived and exemplified it.
Barbara’s love for the town of White Oak led her back to the area along with her son Lee Anthony Pescaia in 1972. In 1975, her marriage to Clarence Elwin Ray deepened her renewed roots in the town. The addition of their son, Sean Michael Ray in 1978 solidified her dual team loyalty to all things White Oak Roughneck and Baylor Bear. Many hours were spent serving as team mom, in various PTA positions and any service opportunity that presented itself. Barbara wanted to be instrumental in the decisions being made that impacted the town she loved so much and the education of the two boys she held so dear. She wasn’t just a bystander, she actively devoted herself as much as possible.
Dr. Barbara McIntyre Ray not only served for 12 years on the White Oak School Board, but also was the first woman to hold the offices of President and Vice President. Devoted to the White Oak City Council, she provided 14 years of service. An original board member of the Lioness Club and an officer of the White Oak Education Foundation, Barbara, deservedly, was honored as the White Oak Woman of the Year in 2000. Barbara enjoyed traveling and took many adventures that were happily encouraged and accompanied by her husband, gardening, and serving in the White Oak Community Club.
Always seeking out opportunities to serve, she pivoted as each role came to an end. In the last several years she volunteered as a “Pink Lady” at Good Shepherd. While she didn’t intentionally seek out to be a strong, powerful role model, the way she handled many areas of her life including her cancer battle proved to be impactful on her grandchildren and all that knew and loved her. There are lots of lessons in life and even in death that Barbara gifted us all that won’t be forgotten. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Louise McIntyre and brother James Lee McIntyre Jr. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Clarence Elwin “CE” Ray, Sons Lee Pescaia and grandson Ryan, Sean Ray(Amanda) and granddaughters Emerson, Hallie and Camille. Stepchildren James Ray (Linda) and grandsons Taylor and Garrett, Kathy Hendrix (Andy) grandchildren Kyle and Brittney, Cousins Leon Lassiter (Susie) and Bo Smith (Jessica), extended family, numerous friends and several generations of White Oak students that benefited from her dedication to the school system. Her family would also like to express our appreciation to Dr. Kathleen Cassin Harris and Heather Hickman (Comfort Keepers) who provided exceptional care at a time when it was needed the most. A visitation will be held Monday the 18th of April from 5-7 pm at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd. Longview, TX. Burial at a later date to accommodate family schedules, a byproduct of surrounding yourself with many in the travel industry. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
“Don’t stand over my grave and weep, for I am not dead, I do not sleep, I am more alive than I have ever been.” Mary Elizabeth Frye
