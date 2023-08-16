Dr. C. Garth Cline
DEBERRY — Dr. C.G. (Garth) Cline DVM, 97 of Panola, Texas was taken home to be with his LORD on August 13, 2023. He was born on December 24, 1925, in Center, TX. to Harry and Era Cline.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. A funeral service will be held the following day in the Chapel of Downs, August 17, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Panola, TX.
Those who are left to cherish his memory include: Son, Chuck Cline (Debra), Daughter, Georgia Pounders (Mike), Grandson, Gary Cline (Liz), Granddaughter, Brittany Childs (Matt), Granddaughter, Leslie Thurman (Brandon), Granddaughter, Ashley Pounders, a host of great grandchildren and a special friend/adopted son, RT (Randy) Mitchell (Melissa).
Garth (Doc) Cline lived a long and very blessed life. Graduating from LSU and then Auburn University with a DVM degree. During his college years he enlisted to serve his country with the US Army Air Corp. which preceded the US Air Force. After graduating with his DVM he practiced veterinary medicine for many years in Shreveport and finished out his 60-year working career, working for the Louisiana State Racing Commission at Louisiana Downs.
He served his community in numerous ways throughout his life. Loving and supporting the EF Jacket Nation along with being very active in community affairs. His heart was serving in the Masonic Lodge of Waskom, TX. (R.A. Tompkins #1254) and O.E.S. #812, along with support of Marshall, TX. Lodge #22. In his Masonic career he obtained the 32nd degree in both York and Scottish Rights. Along with being a Shriner with the Sharon Temple of Tyler, TX. He served District 10 of the Grand Lodge of Texas as District Deputy Grand Master in 1986 & 1987. He also served several terms as the Waskom Masonic Lodge Worshipful Master and many terms as the Waskom O.E.S. Worshipful Patron. He just recently received his 70-year service pin from both. For this reason, the family has sought the brothers of Waskom and Marshall Masonic Lodges to serve as his pallbearers.
In his retirement years he enjoyed attending Sunday School at Emmanuel Baptist Church taught by his friend, retired Rev. Gary Palmer, who will conduct his funeral services. He also enjoyed his days working on his farm and making memories with his family. He loved his family dearly and was so proud of each and every one of them!
His family would like to express a special ‘Thank You’ to his caregivers over the last several months.
Doc Cline was an extremely generous man. His family would ask that in lieu of flowers, that you follow his steps and give to the charity of your choice in honor of him.
